Scott Hollin Johnson of Folsom California passed away on March 15, 2019 at age 64. He was born in Vallejo California on July 6, 1954 to his parents Gordon and Dottie. He is survived by his daughter Beth and her husband Joseph, son Troy and his wife Anya, daughter Nelle and her husband Kevin, grandchildren Isaiah, Bethany, Eligh, Alina, Ariel, Danika and Gunner, girlfriend Karen, brother Jeff, sister Jan, and Buster the dog. Services will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Lawn 1201 Forrest Street Folsom, CA. Celebration of life to follow at Folsom VFW Hall 1300 Forrest Avenue, Folsom, CA. Let's reminisce in the music,the love, the laughter and joy that Scott brought to everyone he met.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2019