Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Hollin Johnson. View Sign

Scott Hollin Johnson of Folsom California passed away on March 15, 2019 at age 64. He was born in Vallejo California on July 6, 1954 to his parents Gordon and Dottie. He is survived by his daughter Beth and her husband Joseph, son Troy and his wife Anya, daughter Nelle and her husband Kevin, grandchildren Isaiah, Bethany, Eligh, Alina, Ariel, Danika and Gunner, girlfriend Karen, brother Jeff, sister Jan, and Buster the dog. Services will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Lawn 1201 Forrest Street Folsom, CA. Celebration of life to follow at Folsom VFW Hall 1300 Forrest Avenue, Folsom, CA. Let's reminisce in the music,the love, the laughter and joy that Scott brought to everyone he met.

Scott Hollin Johnson of Folsom California passed away on March 15, 2019 at age 64. He was born in Vallejo California on July 6, 1954 to his parents Gordon and Dottie. He is survived by his daughter Beth and her husband Joseph, son Troy and his wife Anya, daughter Nelle and her husband Kevin, grandchildren Isaiah, Bethany, Eligh, Alina, Ariel, Danika and Gunner, girlfriend Karen, brother Jeff, sister Jan, and Buster the dog. Services will be held on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at Lakeside Memorial Lawn 1201 Forrest Street Folsom, CA. Celebration of life to follow at Folsom VFW Hall 1300 Forrest Avenue, Folsom, CA. Let's reminisce in the music,the love, the laughter and joy that Scott brought to everyone he met. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close