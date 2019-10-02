Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Jenkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Robert Jenkins was born May 25, 1975 to Gwenlyn (Carver) Jenkins and Robert Ray Jenkins in Stockton. CA and passed away suddenly on September 14, 2019. Scott was an amazing man a wonderful son to parents Gwen and Bob of Linden, CA, a loving husband to his wife Tracy (Grisham) Jenkins of Folsom, and dedicated father to his son William Jenkins of Folsom. Scott shared this life with two brothers who pre-deceased him, Brian Jenkins and Mike Jenkins. He also leaves behind two sisters Tammie (Jenkins) Walker and Carrie (Jenkins) Johnson. Scott had several nieces and nephews and was especially close with his brother Mike's family. He will be missed by his mother and father in-law Michele and John Grisham, as well as by many colleagues and friends. Scott graduated from Linden High School (Linden, CA) and University of the Pacific (Stockton) and had recently completed his MBA at Sacramento State University. He had a long career in Finance including as Vice President at State Street Corp in Sacramento for many years. To honor Scott, a Celebration of Life Service and reception will be held in his memory on Saturday, October 5 at 11 AM at Bayside Church, 890 Glenn Drive in Folsom. All are welcome to attend.

