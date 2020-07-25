In loving memory of Scott Joseph Harris, 66, who passed away on Tuesday, July 2, after a sudden and brief illness, having been diagnosed with acute leukemia. Scott was born September 9, 1953, and grew up in Normal, Illinois. He spent a happy childhood there with his family, attending college at Northwestern University. Following a career path in banking he moved to Sacramento in 1983 where he spent the rest of his life. He also regularly enjoyed spending time in Minnesota at a family cabin on Lake Vermillion. An accomplished swimmer at University High School, college (Scott was on Northwestern's swim team for four years), and Masters levels, Scott (known as "The Frog" by his many college friends) had a wry sense of humor and was always fun to be around. He was a loyal, kind, and thoughtful person. In California, he worked as a public servant, examining banks for the State of California. By the end of his career, he had risen to the highest supervision levels and had served his state well for over thirty years. Swimming with his beloved UC Davis Aquatic Masters (DAM) team he frequently competed in national masters meets and was able to reunite with his two college teammates and lifelong friends Phil Dodson and Jeff Lukens, and occasionally with his first coach and father, Archie. He was an open water swimmer for many years and finished 2nd in the 2000 US Masters Open Water 5K National Championships. He swam Alcatraz, Donner Lake, Ft Lauderdale Ocean Mile, and many other races. Scott was an avid scuba diver and regularly took diving trips all over the world including Greece, Thailand, and the Galapagos with his diving and swimming friends. Skiing was also a beloved hobby, and he spent many hours schussing down the mountains in and around Tahoe. Although he never married, he was devoted to his family, with regular visits and phone calls to Illinois, where the bulk of his extended family still lives. Scott will be sorely missed by the many people throughout the country whose lives were made better because they knew and loved this gentle, good man. He is survived by his sister Kerri Harris Crandell (Jim); nieces Leah Grace Crandell, Esther Crandell, and Jessica Flannery (Toby); nephews Justin Green and Jonathon Green; great nieces Maija Flannery and Aili Flannery; and great nephews Preston Green and Rowan Green. He is preceded in death by his parents Harriett and Archie Harris; brother Mark Harris; and sister Beth Harris Trojahn. At some point in a less contagious, safer future, a celebration of Scott's life will be held by his family -to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to USMS Swimming Saves Lives Foundation or Swim Across America.



