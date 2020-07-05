A year has past since we lost Scott, but it is still hard to accept. From the minute he was born, Scott proved to be quite the rascal. Born in Sacramento, CA, Scott was the much anticipated first child of Scott Sr. and Maureen. From the start it was abundantly clear that Scott was extraordinarily intelligent. His excessive amounts of energy made sleep an afterthought. Scott delighted in mirth and mischief and could always be counted on to stir things up. Soon he was joined by two younger sisters and he took his older brother role in stride, wasting no time to prank and annoy them. He fancied himself as the ultimate hero knight and was always dressed for the role. Sir Scott's task was to avenge wrongs at the grocery store, playground, or local pizza parlor. Under his armor Scott had an immense heart and cared deeply for animals, his friends and his family. As he got older, he developed the unique talent of questionable and gross humor. His repertoire of fiendish jokes included on-the-spot "dysentery" rhymes that left his sisters in stitches. Even to this day, the memory is worthy of a few chuckles. He became quite a talented skateboarder and was fearless when it came to tricks. Blend that with his spontaneity and desire to impress, and the result was frequent injuries. His love of the outdoors expanded into snowboarding, hiking, swimming, golf, camping and fishing with his dad. Music was a passion, and he loved playing his guitar. One of his proudest accomplishments was his service in the U.S. Army where he trained as an AirBorne Ranger. His charm and dedication naturally led him to become squad leader. His well developed and raunchy humor made for outrageous cadences. His service was cut short due to a night parachuting jump at the end of his training that led to injury, but his thoughts were never far from his service brothers and sisters. Scott faced a range of challenges, but he retained a good heart. One of his most honored memories was time he spent with his Grandpa Gaffney who was also an Army veteran. The greatest joy of his life was the birth of his daughter. Scott was a skilled electrician and carpenter. He had superior math abilities, was a master at putting words together, and was protective of the ones he loved and cared about. He was original, kind, hilarious, and he will be missed beyond words. Scott is survived by his parents, Scott and Maureen; his daughter RJ; and his two sisters, Bridget and Kaley. Scott also leaves behind a large clan of Gaffney aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his extended Chase family. He is predeceased by his grandparents Mildred (Mickey) and John Gaffney, Joycelyn and Richard Chase and Uncle Terrance Chase and Aunt Debbie.



