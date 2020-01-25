Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Christopher Wiedeman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sean Christopher Wiedeman passed away peacefully at his home on Jan 13, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on Jan 20, 1983 at Lackland Air Force Base and lived abroad in Japan and England for 8 years before moving to California with his parents. He graduated from Davis High School in 2001 and Sacramento State University with a degree in mathematics in 2012. For the past 5 years, he worked for United Parcel Service in West Sacramento; most recently as Safety Supervisor and Front-Line Supervisor. Sean enjoyed traveling, hiking, movies, video games, snowboarding, and spending quality time with his parents, family, friends, and dog Mochi. He had the unique gift of being able to brighten up everyone's day with his sincerity, caring nature, and wonderful sense of humor. Sean left the world way too early, but we relish the time he gave us. Sean is survived by his parents, Drs Jean and James Wiedeman of Davis, CA. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Feb 22, 12-3pm, at Sequoia Room at the Cannery, 1601 Alhambra Blvd, Sacramento, CA. Those who wish to leave a personal message can sign the guest book at

