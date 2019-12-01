Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Selma Mandell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Selma Mandell, 91, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 in Carmichael, California. She will be remembered always for her intelligence, beauty and style, her love of music and literature, sense of humor, and her unwavering loyalty to family and friends. Selma was born in the Bronx, NYC to Philip and Rose Pittel on June 1, 1928 and raised in Brooklyn until her high school senior year. Moving to Los Angeles in 1944, she attended Roosevelt High School and Los Angeles City College. She worked as a librarian until she caught the eye of a young Brooklyn-born rocket scientist, Bernard Mandell. Selma and Bernie were married in 1950 in Los Angeles. She stayed at home to raise three children while he became an executive at Aerojet General. The family moved to Sacramento in 1964. Selma was an active volunteer at her children's schools and activities. She worked at their school libraries, was active in PTA and supported her children's involvement in sports, scouting, and school clubs. Widowed at the age of 42 when Bernie died of cancer in 1970, Selma saw three children through their teenage and college years and beyond. All three graduated from UC Davis and went on to distinguished careers. Shortly before her husband's passing, Selma had returned to work and excelled as a reference librarian with Sacramento County at the Fair Oaks, Arden, Arcade, and Carmichael Branches. She created the library system's first pamphlet file and retired in 1993. She spent her retired years being a doting grandmother, caring for her mother, and seeing friends and family for dinners and social outings. Selma is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sister, Sheila Tessler. She is survived and cherished by her children, Eric Mandell (Karen), Elliott Mandell, and Andrea Lipowski (Jim), as well as grandson, Scott Kraus. The family wishes to thank the management and staff of Ashley Cottage and RX Hospice for providing excellent and empathetic care to Selma. At Selma's request, no funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the charity of the giver's choice. The family may be contacted at

