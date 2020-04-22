Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Senator John V. Ret. Briggs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Retired State Senator John V. Briggs passed away after living a full life of 90 years. He is survived by his loving wife Carmen of 67 years, his children Kathleen Bailey (Steven), Dan Briggs (Cindy) and Ron Briggs (Kelly). He gave great wisdom and all his time to his precious eight grandchildren and his 10 great-grandchildren were apple of his eye. Dad was the fourth of five children born in Alpena, South Dakota in 1930. He was raised by his single mother Jessie, who earnestly to support the family and keep her children out of foster care. Dad spent two years in foster homes until his mom could provide stability in her in Fuller Park (today known as Fullerton) home. She met and married Dan Zickler (known as "Pop") who dad considered his father until Pop's death in 1980. He was elected in 1966 to the State Assembly and in 1976 to the State Senate. Dad was a prolific legislator. He authored the "Clean Indoor Act" in 1972; he created and funded the Chino Hills State Park; created Caltrans District 11 that separated Orange County from Los Angeles County. This act continues to bring billions of transportation dollars to Orange County: the Safe Meat Act that established strict guidelines to restaurants concerning hamburgers. All restaurants must use 100% pure beef in any "pure beef" burger to call a hamburger. In 1977/78 Dads successfully authored the state's Death Penalty Act expanding categories of murder eligible to be receive capital punishment. He joined Howard Jarvis and Paul Gann as a proponent of Proposition 13 that limits government re-evaluation of property taxes to 1% annually. Over the years both the death penalty and Proposition 13 have survived many court challenge's and the Death Penalty two failed initiatives. Both initiatives remain in place as the voters of California said in 1978. As a resident of Placerville since 1971 he enjoyed his ranch called the Z&B (Zickler & Briggs) and was popular with the locals for his Bing cherries and other produce at the Farmer's Market. In the early 80's he bought a van and carried those grandkids all over California. There are no formal services. Because Senator Briggs and his siblings spent several years in and out of foster care in their early years, a donations in his memory are requested to the John Burton Advocates for Youth, 235 Montgomery Street, Suite 1142, San Francisco, CA 94104.

