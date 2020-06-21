Sergeant First Class Ezsequiel "Zeke" Medina died peacefully in Sacramento, CA on June 7, 2020. He was 78. An Army veteran of the Vietnam War, he was awarded the Purple Heart in 1966. Zeke was born on September 6th, 1941 in New York, NY to Luis and Amelia Medina of Puerto Rico. Zeke grew up in San Francisco, CA and graduated from Balboa High School. He joined the Army in 1958 and retired in 1980. Zeke also worked at the DMV state headquarters for 21 years in Sacramento, CA. Zeke was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a loving father and grandfather. Zeke will be remembered for his extreme generosity, love of playing the maracas for salsa music, his team the San Francisco 49ers, and his big heart for family and friends. He is survived by his wife Cecilia of 53 years, his son Ricardo, his daughter Nitza and her husband Daniel Garcia; his two granddaughters Sofia and Anna Garcia, and his sisters Rose Medina and Lisa Boyd. Zeke was laid to rest at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on June 18th. The service was officiated by Pastor Robert Echevarria. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store