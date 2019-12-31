Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sergeant Major Clentis Murphy. View Sign Service Information Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway Sacramento , CA 95818 (916)-452-4444 Send Flowers Obituary

Retired Marine Corps Sergeant Major Clentis Murphy, age 85, entered into rest Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born on May 8, 1934 in a small town near Shreveport, Louisiana. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1952. In 1956, he received a letter from the US Army, drafting him into the military. He was required to take the train from Shreveport, LA to New Orleans to complete the process of joining the armed forces. It was at that time that he was approached by a recruiter from the United States Marine Corps who asked if he wanted to join the Marines instead of the Army. He was so inclined and thus enlisted with the Marines. That same night, he took a train to San Diego, CA, arriving the next morning at 02:30 hours, stepping off the train with a drill sergeant yelling at him and the other recruits. Boot camp was a grueling 13 weeks. Clentis met his late wife Ida Marie of 58 years at Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. They were married in 1961 and had two girls. The family resided in military housing in Hawaii, Philadelphia, Southern California and North Carolina. The family enjoyed bowling and cross country travelling. Throughout his life, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He also enjoyed playing darts and cards with his friends. Many of his best memories were cross country road trips in his truck. He and his wife were longtime residents of Sacramento, California. Military Career Highlights: Enlisted Date: April 28, 1956 Tours of Duty: Camp Pendleton, Camp Lejeune, Okinawa, Japan, NAS Corpus Christi and Philadelphia Navy Shipyard Vietnam War Rifle Expert Accelerated Promotion Gunnery Sergeant to Master Sergeant Retired April 30, 1982 Encino, CA as Sergeant Major During Clentis' military career, he received the following Honors: Vietnam Campaign Medal Rifle Expert Badge National Defense Service Medal Vietnam Service Medal (2 Star) Merit Unit Citation (2) Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal Meritorious Mast. (2); Letter of Appreciation Navy Unit Citation Good Conduct Medal (8th Award) Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal Merit Unit Citation (with Palm) Sea Service Deployment Ribbon Clentis will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Cassandra Murphy and Ina Baysinger (Britt); granddaughter Alexandra, and grandkids Mariah (Eric), Kylie and Logan; and his brother Willie Murphy, cousin-brother, Jimmie Lott and a host of relatives and friends. Morgan Jones Funeral Home will host a viewing on Thursday January 2, 2020, from 3pm to 5pm at 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817. Find Information, directions, condolences at morganjonesfuneralhome.com . If donations are considered, they may be made to the . The interment with full military honors will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery on Friday January 3, 2020 at 9am. Located at 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Semper Fidelis Always Faithful. TheU.S. Marine Corpsmotto sums up the commitment each one of the few and the proud makes on daily basis to protect our country by land and sea. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

