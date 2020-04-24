Servando "Sal" Sanchez, born Jan. 7,1946 in Taft, Texas. He Passed on April 13, 2020 in Sacramento, Ca. In 1967-1968 he served in the U.S. Army with 213th Assault Support, in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed collecting Elvis Presley and Nascar Collectables. Proceded in death by his loving wife Gertrude Ramos, Parents Servando and Alicia Sanchez, Brother Daniel Sanchez. Survived by his loving sisters Celia "Sally" Sanchez and Victoria Sooy, Stepchildren, Nephews, Nieces and Grandchildren. The Burial Service will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, in Dixon, Ca, on April 23, 2020. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2020