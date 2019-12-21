Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Seth Burt Hodges. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Seth Burt Hodges, born January 13, 1933, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on November 19, 2019 from a ruptured aneurysm of the aorta. Burt was born to Hollis and Paul Hodges on a wheat farm in northwest Kansas and went to schools in Monument and Oakley. Burt met his future wife, Marilyn Nye, while in high school in Oakley and they married on December 19, 1954. He earned his B.A. from Kansas State University and later his M.A. from Syracuse University. Burt was in ROTC and was commissioned in the US Air Force the day he graduated in 1956. He served for over 22 years with remote tours of duty in Greenland, Korea and Vietnam. Burt and his family lived across the United States, including in Texas, Alabama, New York, Minnesota, California, Florida and Oklahoma; as well as overseas in Ankara, Turkey. After his retirement from the Air Force, Burt and Marilyn returned to the Sacramento area where he worked for UC Davis both at the Medical Center and the Department of Chemistry until he retired in 1990. Burt was very active in retirement, especially with Save the American River Association, the Carmichael Water District and SIRS (Sons in Retirement). He and Marilyn enjoyed biking the American River Parkway with daily 20-mile rides for many years and much longer rides on occasion (up to 100 miles). They designated every Wednesday as an "Adventure Day," hiking and exploring throughout northern California. Burt was kind and generous and loved to be out and about in the community. He supported Marilyn in infinite ways, from bringing morning coffee, to carrying camera gear, to making sure that the annual Women in Technological Sisterhood (WITS) gathering at their house was a rousing success (where they declared him a full-WITS, not a half-WITS). Burt loved his sons, supporting their goals and aspirations as they grew, attended college and embarked on careers. He always enjoyed their and their families' visits and strove to make sure everyone's favorite food or activity was available and ready. Many have reached out to the family noting what a good, caring and kind-hearted man he was. One person succinctly noted his essence, "He was my Mister Rogers." Burt is survived by his wife Marilyn and their sons, Jeff (wife Wendy Wheaton), Scott (husband Douglas Bush), and Eric; grandsons, Ken, Dan, Brian and Jason; and great-grandson Landon. He is also survived by his sister Mary Gillman, brother-in-law Derald Nye, sister-in-law, Beth Hodges, and nieces, Holly, Allison, Becky and Barbie as well as many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Quinten Hodges and sister-in-law Denise Nye. There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.

