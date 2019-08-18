Seymour (Sy) D. Beck, a longtime resident of Lincoln, Calif., passed away peacefully on July 31, surrounded by his loving family. Born Aug. 2, 1935, in the Bronx, Sy was a proud New Yorker who enjoyed good food, good wine and good company. After earning an engineering degree from NYU, Sy moved to Silicon Valley in the 1960s to chase his dream of working in the fledgling computer industry. While raising his family in San Jose, Sy earned an MBA from Hayward State and ultimately channeled his passion for technology into a long career in computer equipment sales. Sy loved jazz, theater and travel, visiting a dozen countries and most of the 50 states. He relished a spirited game of cards with his friends. He is survived by his wife Natalie; sons Jeffrey, Howard and Marc; grandchildren Zachary, Talia and Trevor; and his sister Lee Beck. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Sy's honor to .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019