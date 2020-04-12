Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sgt. Samuel Evan Nichols. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sgt. Samuel Evan Nichols, USMC, retired, entered into eternal life on April 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Erin, his parents, Eric Nichols (Wendy) and Kelley Vidrio (Jose), his brothers, Donny (Brandi) and Marty Nichols (Emily), maternal grandfather, Earl Hendricks, 10 nieces and nephews, mother-in-law, Julie Neria, father-in-law, Tony Neria and sister-in-law, Allison Neria Muzzalupo (Luis). Sam was born on August 12th, 1984 in Sacramento, Ca. From a young age he enjoyed comic books, martial arts and drumming. He grew up attending Zion Lutheran Church in North Highlands with his family. Sam lived a life of service, starting as a Boy Scout and continued in Casa Roble Fundamental High School's AFJROTC where he earned the rank of Cadet Colonel. At age 19 he entered the Marine Corps as an Artillery Canoneer, advancing to Section Chief. He served two tours in Iraq and was part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to the West Pacific where they provided humanitarian aid after a catastrophic landslide in the Philippines. On July 24th, 2007, during his second tour in Iraq, Sam sustained several life-threatening injuries, including a severe traumatic brain injury, after his convoy hit two roadside bombs that resulted in the death of three Marines and one Navy Corpsman. He is a Purple Heart recipient and has spent the past 12.5 years recovering at a rehabilitation home. It cannot be overstated the quality of care he received by his therapists, nurses, CNAs and all the staff throughout his time at Neuro Restorative in Granite Bay, Ca. Sam also received excellent care from Sutter Roseville Medical Center for the countless medical complications he endured from his injuries. The years following his injury were spent reading with his wife, enjoying music, bible study, and enjoying the picturesque scenery at his care home. Despite his circumstances, Sam remained the same positive, funny and chivalrous man he always was. Even those who didn't know him before his injury were able to experience his charm and charisma. We want to express our immense gratitude for the countless prayers and support we have received throughout this journey. A GoFundMe account under the title Celebrate a War Hero has been set up for his wife to help with her transition to the next phase of her life. A Celebration of Life service to be announced.

Sgt. Samuel Evan Nichols, USMC, retired, entered into eternal life on April 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Erin, his parents, Eric Nichols (Wendy) and Kelley Vidrio (Jose), his brothers, Donny (Brandi) and Marty Nichols (Emily), maternal grandfather, Earl Hendricks, 10 nieces and nephews, mother-in-law, Julie Neria, father-in-law, Tony Neria and sister-in-law, Allison Neria Muzzalupo (Luis). Sam was born on August 12th, 1984 in Sacramento, Ca. From a young age he enjoyed comic books, martial arts and drumming. He grew up attending Zion Lutheran Church in North Highlands with his family. Sam lived a life of service, starting as a Boy Scout and continued in Casa Roble Fundamental High School's AFJROTC where he earned the rank of Cadet Colonel. At age 19 he entered the Marine Corps as an Artillery Canoneer, advancing to Section Chief. He served two tours in Iraq and was part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to the West Pacific where they provided humanitarian aid after a catastrophic landslide in the Philippines. On July 24th, 2007, during his second tour in Iraq, Sam sustained several life-threatening injuries, including a severe traumatic brain injury, after his convoy hit two roadside bombs that resulted in the death of three Marines and one Navy Corpsman. He is a Purple Heart recipient and has spent the past 12.5 years recovering at a rehabilitation home. It cannot be overstated the quality of care he received by his therapists, nurses, CNAs and all the staff throughout his time at Neuro Restorative in Granite Bay, Ca. Sam also received excellent care from Sutter Roseville Medical Center for the countless medical complications he endured from his injuries. The years following his injury were spent reading with his wife, enjoying music, bible study, and enjoying the picturesque scenery at his care home. Despite his circumstances, Sam remained the same positive, funny and chivalrous man he always was. Even those who didn't know him before his injury were able to experience his charm and charisma. We want to express our immense gratitude for the countless prayers and support we have received throughout this journey. A GoFundMe account under the title Celebrate a War Hero has been set up for his wife to help with her transition to the next phase of her life. A Celebration of Life service to be announced. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close