Shane Norris
On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Shane Norris, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 43. Shane fought a courageous battle with Mantle Cell Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the last three years and succumbed to complications of CART T Cell Therapy. He is survived by his wife Suzanne, their children, Melena and Joseph, by his mother Terry Schmalz, by his sister Jennifer Norris, and by his nephew Austin Friedrichsen. Shane was born in Carmichael, CA on December 15, 1976 and was a lifelong resident of Rancho Cordova, CA. He spent the last four years proudly working as a Deputy State Fire Marshal for the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Office of the State Fire Marshal. Shane spent the last 16 years married to his long time love Suzanne. He was the devoted and ever present father to Melena and Joseph. His wife and children were his world. He openly admitted that his greatest achievement in life was being a father to two beautiful children. Shane was also a loving son and brother and everyone's favorite uncle. He was a dedicated coach to not only Melena and Joseph, but to many of the students of the basketball program at St. John Vianney School. Shane was a loyal and faithful friend to many. He offered his help and expertise to anyone that needed it; whether it be by installing and programming a security system, changing brakes on a vehicle, or building a soap box derby car from a block of wood. Shane was a sneaker head and a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, two attributes that he passed down to his children. Shane was kind, funny, smart and a bright light in this world. His smile and his presence will be missed by all that know and love him. Services were held at Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center in Citrus Heights on September 5, 2020. The number of guests were limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. If you would like to make a donation in Shane's honor, please visit the Fire Family Foundation at https://www.firefamilyfoundation.org/How-to-Donate or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at https://donate.lls.org/lls/donate.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sep. 6, 2020.
