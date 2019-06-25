Shane R. Ross, 37, of Citrus Heights CA, died June 17, 2019. He was born Jan. 4, 1982 in Rancho Cordova and is survived by his mother Beverly Ross (Newberry) and father Richard " Dick" Ross, Sister Wendy Bottorf (Ross), stepmother Nung Ross, step-brother Rittichai Tanomlek, nephew Jackson and numrous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friend of Bill W.. He attended Del Campo High School class of 2000 and was attending William Jessup University with a focus in Psychology. His unexpected passing has left a large hole in the hearts of the many friends and family that loved him. He had the best sense of humor. His warm heart and kind, funny and generous spirit will be greatly missed. A Celebration of his life will be held at William Jessup University on Saturday June 29th from 2-5 pm in the Bernardoni Lecture Hall located at 2121 University Ave, Rocklin CA 95765. In leu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to either the Sacramento Pug Rescue or Sacramento Children's receiving home in his memory.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 25, 2019