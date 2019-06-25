Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shane R. Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shane R. Ross, 37, of Citrus Heights CA, died June 17, 2019. He was born Jan. 4, 1982 in Rancho Cordova and is survived by his mother Beverly Ross (Newberry) and father Richard " Dick" Ross, Sister Wendy Bottorf (Ross), stepmother Nung Ross, step-brother Rittichai Tanomlek, nephew Jackson and numrous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friend of Bill W.. He attended Del Campo High School class of 2000 and was attending William Jessup University with a focus in Psychology. His unexpected passing has left a large hole in the hearts of the many friends and family that loved him. He had the best sense of humor. His warm heart and kind, funny and generous spirit will be greatly missed. A Celebration of his life will be held at William Jessup University on Saturday June 29th from 2-5 pm in the Bernardoni Lecture Hall located at 2121 University Ave, Rocklin CA 95765. In leu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to either the Sacramento Pug Rescue or Sacramento Children's receiving home in his memory.

Shane R. Ross, 37, of Citrus Heights CA, died June 17, 2019. He was born Jan. 4, 1982 in Rancho Cordova and is survived by his mother Beverly Ross (Newberry) and father Richard " Dick" Ross, Sister Wendy Bottorf (Ross), stepmother Nung Ross, step-brother Rittichai Tanomlek, nephew Jackson and numrous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Friend of Bill W.. He attended Del Campo High School class of 2000 and was attending William Jessup University with a focus in Psychology. His unexpected passing has left a large hole in the hearts of the many friends and family that loved him. He had the best sense of humor. His warm heart and kind, funny and generous spirit will be greatly missed. A Celebration of his life will be held at William Jessup University on Saturday June 29th from 2-5 pm in the Bernardoni Lecture Hall located at 2121 University Ave, Rocklin CA 95765. In leu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to either the Sacramento Pug Rescue or Sacramento Children's receiving home in his memory. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close