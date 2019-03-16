Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Shanna Lou McFarland passed away on Sunday March 10th in Sacramento California. She was born October 7th 1936 in Redmond Utah, the second of Arnelda and Wallace Poulson's six children. She grew up in Redmond, attending North Sevier High School where she served as Student Body Vice President. She attended Utah State University in Logan, where she met her husband, Larry McFarland. They were married in the Manti Temple on July 27th 1956. Shanna is survived by her husband Larry McFarland and their children Michael and Kristina McFarland, Tama and Michael Clark, Merrill and Kathy McFarland, Neena and Ken May, Robert McFarland, and Curtis and Christy McFarland, with 26 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She will be missed, but we are happy she is relieved of pain and enjoying her family reunion on the other side. Local services will be held Saturday March 16th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2400 Cordova Ln, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. Viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 am, Funeral Service from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. A viewing and reception will be held in Logan, Utah at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center St, Logan, UT 84321, Monday March 18th from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, with a graveside service at 12:00 pm.

34 East Center Street

Logan , UT 84321

