Our most beloved Shannon passed away on September 21, 2019, just three days shy of her 71st birthday, from her final battle with cancer. She was a three-time cancer survivor spanning 20 years, succumbing to her fourth, stomach cancer. She felt fortunate to have survived her many trials, and made the most of every single minute she was given. After working for the State in various departments, she retired as a manager from the State Lottery with over 30 years of state service and began filling her bucket list, traveling far and wide with Jon, her family, and friends, visiting many US states and several countries. She thoroughly enjoyed volunteering her time to the causes she loved. Shannon devoted many hours to Dr. Ernie Bodai's breast cancer cause at Kaiser. She also spent over 1000 hours at the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center as a volunteer Master Gardener, which was a special passion of hers, participating for years in their annual Harvest Day event, and being the featured Master Gardener on Farmer Fred's radio show on Sundays. Shannon is survived by her spouse of 33 years, Jon Thompson, his daughter Angela (Anthony), and their extended family, sister Lynn Asai (Joe), niece Tracy Doan (Mike), nephew Eric Asai (Meghan), grandnephew Scott Doan, and her longtime best friend, Nikki Smith (Kent). In a final act of kindness, her donated corneas will provide sight for two people, which would thrill her to pieces. Her infectious happiness will live on forever. She will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of being in her life. On October 5th between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., please join family and friends and share fun stories and pictures of Shannon at her favorite place, the outdoor garden at the Fair Oaks Horticulture Center, 11549 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Fair Oaks, CA 95628.

