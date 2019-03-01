Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Adell (McRae) Dresbach. View Sign

Sharon Adell McRae Dresbach age 80, passed away peacefully on January 28th at her home in Arden Park, Sacramento, surrounded in love with her family. She was born January 5, 1939 in Victoria, Canada to Walter and Florence McRae. She retired after 15+ years working for Sacramento City School District. Sharon brought such a light to everyone's lives and was the world's best mother, grandmother, friend, and wife. She spent her days tending her garden, playing cribbage, traveling the world, visiting with friends, watching her grandchildren play in the pool, and making jam for her loved ones. She is lovingly remembered by her two children, Krista and Aaron; husband, Doug; and grandchildren, Alexandra, Morgan, Kaitlyn, and Brian. We will miss her every day but know her memory lives on with us. There will not be a memorial service, per Sharon's request. She only wanted to bring joy and laughter to all, not a day of sorrow. Instead, Sharon would ask you all to spend quality time and hug the ones you love and laugh often in her honor.

