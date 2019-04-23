Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Ann (Kearsley) Reade. View Sign Service Information Green Valley Mortuary 3004 Alexandrite Drive Rescue , CA 95672 (530)-677-7171 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Ann Reade (Kearsley) passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 88. Survived by husband Charles (Chuck); children Robin, Charles (Denise Miller), and Derek (Denise Delozier); grandchildren Meggan, Tiffany, Patrick, Alex, and Sarah; sister Jan (Ken) Peterson and brother in-law Evan Jones. Preceded in death by sister Ralpheyn Jones in 2012. Sharon was born the second of three daughters on March 12, 1932 in Idaho Falls, ID to Edwin Ralph Kearsley and Bertha Jennifaye Conger. She graduated from Pocatello High School, then earned a degree in social work from Idaho State College. She married Chuck on August 20, 1955 in Pocatello, ID, then moved to Sacramento. She worked for Sacramento County as a social worker, and after raising children, as an executive secretary at the American River College LDS Educational Institute. She volunteered with many service groups and at Greer School PTA and Encina High School. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta alumnae, Sacramento Valley Pharmacists Auxiliary, and book clubs. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, for which she served a mission, held positions in Primary and Relief Society, played piano and organ. A talented musician, she loved music of all kinds, especially the symphony; an avid reader, she loved books; and traveled abroad to Africa, Israel, and Ireland. She loved visiting family in California, Idaho, and Utah. She cared for many kids, pets and plants at her home. Always positive and encouraging, sincere and generous, friendly and kind, she brought endless joy and love to us. Sharon's warm and engaging personality and intelligent wit will be missed by all. We are forever grateful for the wonderful love and care from caregivers and staff at Aegis of Carmichael where she stayed for the last few years as well as the hospice care teams from Sojourn and Vitas. Services will be May 25, 2019 at the LDS church building, 2730 Hurley Ave Sacramento, CA. Viewing at 9:00am, Services at 10:00am with reception immediately following. Interment at 2p, Green Valley Mortuary in Rescue, CA. Online tribute at

