Sharon Ann Warren, age 75, of Grants Pass, Oregon died July 4, 2020 at her home. Sharon was born May 18, 1945 in San Francisco, California. On May 12, 1987 on Waikiki Beach she married John Warren, her husband of 33 years. Sharon was extremely successful in all aspects of life. She was full of love, always fun to be with, yet very graceful and always lived life to the fullest. She spent most of her professional career in TV and Radio working originally at ABC TV in Sacramento, then KFBK Talk Radio in Sacramento, KPIX in San Francisco, KFRC Rock and Roll Oldies Radio in San Francisco and finally at KOIT Adult contemporary music radio in San Francisco. Sharon was considered one of the pioneers of female management at those stations. She graduated in 1963 from Antioch High School in California with scholastic honors. Her gift was that she was extremely street smart and people smart! Sharon mostly listened to people and made them feel important in their jobs whatever they were doing while applying common sense extremely well to life and work to get things accomplished. She was loved dearly by all of her employees for who she was. After retirement in 2006, Sharon spent much of her time with her husband, John on their sailboat cruising the Pacific Coastline of Mexico and the Sea of Cortez based mostly out of San Carlos, Mexico and La Paz, Mexico in the winter months. In the summer months she contributed to Rogue Valley Corvettes helping with car shows and cruises. Additionally, she liked to challenge herself by playing duplicate bridge regularly at the local club. She loved being at home and working in her yard and garden when not in Mexico. She also had a passion for cooking and wine tasting. Sharon was a stranger to no one and loved by everyone. She had that patented smile that everyone knew so well. If you knew Sharon, you'd know that smile. Sharon is survived by her husband John Warren of Grants Pass, Oregon; two children John C. Warren of Brooklyn, New York and Sarah (Steve) Geiger of Temecula, California; three granddaughters Bailey Geiger, Kylie Geiger and Teagan Geiger all of Temecula, California; brother Steve Huddleston of Bonita Springs, Florida; nephew Darren Huddleston of Grants Pass, Oregon, and nieces Tahnee Benson of Nashville, Tennessee and Deanne Audringa of Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents Bill & Ann Huddleston.



