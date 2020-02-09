Sharon Gill Passed away at age 75 in Sacramento, California, on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Sharon was born in Washington, on September 12, 1944, to Donald and Elsie Halvorsen. She lived in Sacramento where she met her husband raising a family and working for the State of California. She is survived by her husband, William Gill, son Michael Gill daughter-in-law Tami Gill, daughter Michelle Sonder and son-in-law Nicholas Sonder, and son Brian Gill; She has 5 grandchildren Bayley Sonder, Mikayla Sonder, Connor Gill, Chase Gill and Ashlynn Gill. A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, at Greenhaven Lutheran Church, 475 Florin Rd. Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020