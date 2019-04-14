Sharon Lea Rammel was born in Sacramento, CA in 1944 to Alice M. And Charles L. Jasper and passed away after a brief illness on March 10, 2019, at Mercy San Juan Hospital. She resided in Arnold, CA., with her husband Jim for 21 years. Sharon graduated from Sacramento High School and attended Sacramento State College until June, 1964, when she and Jim were married. Together they had three children: Steven, Jamie (Jeff) Kolek, and Michael. Sharon was an adoring wife, loving mom and grandmother. She was the heart of our family. Sharon was a well known Line Dance instructor, Round Dance Cuer, and Square Dance caller. Known for the beautiful duets with her husband, she was described as an icon in the dance community. Most recently Sharon taught line dancing in San Andreas, Valley Springs, and Jackson where the people were not only students, but great friends as well. Sharon lived life to the fullest with love in her heart, kindness in her actions and a grace that will keep her dancing in our hearts forever. She is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren Jennifer O'Hara, Kristen O'Hara, and Kelly O'Hara, sister Susan(Nick) Norwood, and brother Ed(Karen) Jasper, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 1p.m., on April 20, 2019, at the Church of the 49ers, 11155 Jackson Street Columbia, CA. A reception will follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019