May 14, 2019 Resident of Lincoln, CA. Sadly, Sharon McKenna passed away May 14 surrounded by loved ones at her home. She had a long battle with cancer, always maintaining a smile and a positive outlook. She was born to Allen and Jean Morton July 11, 1955. In her high school days, she ran track with the girls' track team and crewed for her brother on a FJ at sailing regattas. Summers were family trips to Fallen Leaf Lake. After graduating from Chico State, she married Kevin McKinley and had two daughters, Anne and Alice. Some years later, she married Bill McKenna. His two daughters, Rachel and Kate, rounded out the family. Sharon worked as a legal secretary for several law practices in the valley. She retired from Ropes and Gray in Palo Alto. Sharon was a lifelong animal lover. She had all kinds of pets, but her real love was for horses. During her daughters' high school days, Sharon and the girls trailered their horse to horse shows as far away as Reno. Later after moving to Lincoln, CA, she returned to riding and spent many years riding her horse Lacey, winning many blue ribbons. Sharon enjoyed getting her grandchildren Ben, Blake, Ella, Lily, Jack and Molly around animals and often took them to visit Lacey. The barn was where you would find her most days. Sharon is survived by her husband Bill and daughters Anne, Alice, Rachel and Kate and their families; her mother; and her brothers Allen and James and their families. Sharon had wonderful caregivers to see her through her last months, and the family is most grateful. We will miss her strength, her smile and her love. A family and friends gathering will be held in celebration of her life.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 31, 2019

