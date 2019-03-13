Passed away after a valiant and courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend. Amazing classical pianist and we had the honor of calling her Mom. Born in Ogden, UT, graduated from El Camino H.S., worked 23 years at Peter Burnett elementary school and mother of six. Survived by sister Marjorie, children Kathy, Michael, Jesse, Amanda, Sara and Jake, 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandsons. "This world is not conclusion; A sequel stands beyond, Invisible, as Music, but positive as sound." Oh, hear the angels sing.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Piggott Lee.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 13, 2019