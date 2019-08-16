Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Rae King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Rae King, 67 of Roseville, CA lost her battle with cancer on August 14th. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on January 22nd 1952 to her parents Mildred and Alvin Ungerman. On July 30th she celebrated her 47th wedding anniversary to her loving husband Ed King. Although she was a retiree after 25 years working for the state of CA, there's no doubt her life's work was her family. She leaves behind her two children Jennifer, Michael and her five grandchildren. Her passions were antiquing, interior design, yoga, traveling with Ed and treasuring each moment with her grandkids. Her warm heart and gracious hospitality will be greatly missed by so many friends and family. Celebration of life will be held on September 8th, 1pm at Randy Peters Event Center, 105 Vernon Street Roseville, CA.

Sharon Rae King, 67 of Roseville, CA lost her battle with cancer on August 14th. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on January 22nd 1952 to her parents Mildred and Alvin Ungerman. On July 30th she celebrated her 47th wedding anniversary to her loving husband Ed King. Although she was a retiree after 25 years working for the state of CA, there's no doubt her life's work was her family. She leaves behind her two children Jennifer, Michael and her five grandchildren. Her passions were antiquing, interior design, yoga, traveling with Ed and treasuring each moment with her grandkids. Her warm heart and gracious hospitality will be greatly missed by so many friends and family. Celebration of life will be held on September 8th, 1pm at Randy Peters Event Center, 105 Vernon Street Roseville, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close