Sharon Rae King, 67 of Roseville, CA lost her battle with cancer on August 14th. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on January 22nd 1952 to her parents Mildred and Alvin Ungerman. On July 30th she celebrated her 47th wedding anniversary to her loving husband Ed King. Although she was a retiree after 25 years working for the state of CA, there's no doubt her life's work was her family. She leaves behind her two children Jennifer, Michael and her five grandchildren. Her passions were antiquing, interior design, yoga, traveling with Ed and treasuring each moment with her grandkids. Her warm heart and gracious hospitality will be greatly missed by so many friends and family. Celebration of life will be held on September 8th, 1pm at Randy Peters Event Center, 105 Vernon Street Roseville, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2019