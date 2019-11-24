Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Redding. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Kay Redding, 80, of Placerville, passed away after a long battle with cancer, on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home. Sharon was born on the family ranch in Gold Hill, California to Maurice and Nona Chapman (nee' Sweeney) on May 4, 1939. She attended school in El Dorado County and graduated from El Dorado High School in 1957. She graduated from Mary's Help Hospital School of Nursing in San Francisco with a degree in nursing in 1960. She met her future husband, Larry Redding, at a Mel's Diner in San Francisco later that year. They were married a few years later on August 13, 1966 in Reno, Nevada. In her long career as a nurse (1960 until 2015) she worked at several of the major hospital psychiatric wards in the San Francisco and she went on to found the bone marrow type registry, collection and distribution for the Sacramento Medical Foundation Blood Center, saving untold lives by finding bone marrow donor matches and delivering their life saving bone marrow to the victims of leukemia. Sharon is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry; her children: Lynn (Erick) Roldan, Tom (Shelbi) Redding, Tiffany (Brett) Baxter; brother: Jim (Bonnie) Chapman; sisters: Pam (Dave) Liddell, Elsie (Mark) Nigh; and four grandchildren: Adelaide, Emilia, Esther, and Tommy. She is loved and will be missed by all of her family! A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30am (Rosary) and 11:00am (Service), Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Patrick's Church, 3109 Sacramento Street, Placerville. The family of Sharon Redding wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Snowline Hospice and Saint Patrick's Church

