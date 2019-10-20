We honor the life of Sharon Seddon, a life-long resident of Sacramento, a nurse at Sutter Memorial Hospital and an avid shopper. She passed away March 5, 2019 and is interred at East Lawn Memorial Park, Folsom Ave. We hope that "as her breath is freed from its restless tides and the earth claims her limbs, she shall truly dance"- K. Gibran. Sharon is survived by friends, colleagues and her sister, Celia Becker and her family. In honor of her life please consider a gift to The
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019