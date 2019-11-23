Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Worthington. View Sign Service Information Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-481-1515 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael , CA 95608 View Map Service 10:30 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 4125 San Juan Ave Fair Oaks , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Worthington of Citrus Heights aged 58 years passed away at her home on November 19th, 2019. Sister to Teresa and Michael, daughter of Helen and Rudy. She was much beloved by all. Sharon was born in Sacramento, California and was the first child of Helen and Rudy Worthington. She graduated from Mercy High School. She was involved in 4-H for many years while growing up and earned the highest rank in 4-H, diamond star, for her efforts in starting a 4-H club for handicapped children. She earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish from CSU Sacramento. She then earned her teaching credential from CSUS in 1989. She immediately started teaching Spanish to high school students at Roseville High School. After a few years, she transferred to Woodcreek High School, where she continued to teach until 2018. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a viewing at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd in Carmichael, on Monday, November 25th from 6 to 8 pm. A service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located on 4125 San Juan Ave in Fair Oaks on the next day, Tuesday, November 26th at 10:30 am.

