On Friday, May 15th, 2020, Sharyl passed away at peace in the Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in Burlingame after suffering a stroke the week prior. Sharyl is survived by her son, Darrin McEuen and husband, Dale Sandow. She was born on February 2nd, 1947 as Sharyl Lea Fales in Vancouver, British Columbia as the first born child of mother, Ruth Evelyn Fales (Ferguson) and William John Fales. Sharyl and family, including younger brother, David Fales moved to the East Bay area from British Columbia in the early 1950's. During her elementary and high school years, her family made home in San Lorenzo and Walnut Creek. Sharyl graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1965 and went on later to attend Consumnes River College to attain certification in medical lab technology, and before this she became an accomplished skilled phlebotomist starting at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek, then KP in Southern California and finally moving on to KP locations in the Sacramento area. With her training and experience, she did her utmost to give technical support, and perhaps as important, offer a personal human caring that helped patients she came into contact with an added healing process. This truly describes who she was and is at heart and spirit! Sharyl had many interests and never ignored an opportunity to take a "bite" of something new (by the way, she liked dark chocolate). Start with gardening: she loved creating a landscape that took some thought and was finally, with all the hardscape and fountains, made incredibly beautiful. Next, home decorating: her designs made with paint, furniture and effects made for a most interesting and comfortable living experience. And, her character and personality: Sharyl's contagious smile and wonderful woody voice/laugh would brighten and make gay any space whereever she was. She greatly loved her family and close friends and thoroughly enjoyed their company when sharing visits and pastimes. Too, Sharyl particularly cherished the years spent living in the beautiful East Sacramento area. Finally, Sharyl had a great love for animals (cats, dogs, horses, elephants, kangaroos, koalas, cheetahs, tigers, snow leopards) and will be donating posthumously to the Sequoia Humane Society in Eureka, California. You may, at your discretion, do the same. A memorial will be held for Sharyl up in Humboldt County once the COVID-19 shelter-in-place restriction has been lifted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store