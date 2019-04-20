Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila J. Marsh. View Sign

Sheila J Marsh, 93, passed away at her home in Sacramento, CA, on April 1, 2019. Sheila was born in Rolfe, Iowa on December 10, 1925. Her parents were Clark Jolliffe and Magna Nordley. They moved to Humbolt, Iowa in the early 1930's when her father purchased the Humbolt Bakery. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Iowa for two years and then transferred to the University of Art in Chicago. There she met her future husband, Howard Johnson. They were married in 1947 at the Methodist Church in Humbolt, Iowa. After the birth of their daughter, Deborah, in 1951, they moved to Santa Rosa, CA. Howard would become the Advertising Manager for Rosenburgs Department Store. Sheila gave birth to twins, Timothy and Christina, in 1957. In the late 1960's, Sheila received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Sonoma State College. She would continue her education and receive a Master's degree in Library Science from the University of Berkeley. Sheila worked at the Sonoma State library until her divorce in 1972. She moved to Sacramento, CA and began working as a librarian for the University of California at Sacramento. In 1976, she married Patrick Marsh, a communication professor at the university. Sheila would retire in 1990, as head of the university's Media Department. After Pat's death in 1993, Sheila would continue to do some of her favorite things such as traveling, working in her garden and spending time with Pumpkin, her beloved cat. Sheila is survived by her children, Deborah Gomez (Dion), Christina Mastrangelo (John) and Timothy Johnson (Jean); her grandchildren, Samuel Johnson and Belynda Gomez King (Kelly); her great grandsons, Tristan King and Cameron King; her stepsons, Mark , Ward and Ben Marsh; her step grandson, Alex Marsh. Sheila requested no services be held but donations can be made to the Humane Society.

Sheila J Marsh, 93, passed away at her home in Sacramento, CA, on April 1, 2019. Sheila was born in Rolfe, Iowa on December 10, 1925. Her parents were Clark Jolliffe and Magna Nordley. They moved to Humbolt, Iowa in the early 1930's when her father purchased the Humbolt Bakery. After graduating from high school, she attended the University of Iowa for two years and then transferred to the University of Art in Chicago. There she met her future husband, Howard Johnson. They were married in 1947 at the Methodist Church in Humbolt, Iowa. After the birth of their daughter, Deborah, in 1951, they moved to Santa Rosa, CA. Howard would become the Advertising Manager for Rosenburgs Department Store. Sheila gave birth to twins, Timothy and Christina, in 1957. In the late 1960's, Sheila received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Sonoma State College. She would continue her education and receive a Master's degree in Library Science from the University of Berkeley. Sheila worked at the Sonoma State library until her divorce in 1972. She moved to Sacramento, CA and began working as a librarian for the University of California at Sacramento. In 1976, she married Patrick Marsh, a communication professor at the university. Sheila would retire in 1990, as head of the university's Media Department. After Pat's death in 1993, Sheila would continue to do some of her favorite things such as traveling, working in her garden and spending time with Pumpkin, her beloved cat. Sheila is survived by her children, Deborah Gomez (Dion), Christina Mastrangelo (John) and Timothy Johnson (Jean); her grandchildren, Samuel Johnson and Belynda Gomez King (Kelly); her great grandsons, Tristan King and Cameron King; her stepsons, Mark , Ward and Ben Marsh; her step grandson, Alex Marsh. Sheila requested no services be held but donations can be made to the Humane Society. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 20, 2019

