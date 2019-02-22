Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Kathleen Epler. View Sign

However, Sheila did not want us to dwell upon these last years. Rather she preferred to be remembered for raising two fine sons, Layne and Derek Frederiksen, upon her happy marriage of over thirty-three years to her husband, Steve Epler, to her wide circle of friends developed over many years, and to the impact she had on thousands of students in her chemistry classes at American River College. Sheila was born Sheila K. Odle on August 5, 1941, in Fort Lupton, Colorado, to Forrest and Ruth Odle. She was the second of four children and the only girl. The family eventually moved to Englewood near Denver where she attended schools up through high school, becoming a cheerleader and a student leader in her last two years. She then enrolled in a teacher's college which became University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, majoring in chemistry, minoring in English, and graduating with honors. After several years working in the private sector and federal laboratories, she returned to UNC to complete a Master's Degree in chemistry and student teaching. After walking to a student teaching assignment, in snow, wearing mandatory high heels, she decided she'd prefer the warmer climates of California, quickly securing a full-time teaching position in 1965 at American River College, where she spent the next 37 years teaching organic chemistry, serving a number of years as department chair, and elected to serve on every departmental hiring committee each of those years. In the early 1990's, after becoming interested in the statistical management approach of Dr. W. Edwards Deming, she completed a three-year stint as a consultant in Total Quality Management for the Los Rios District Training Source, working with private companies such as Blue Diamond as well as state agencies such as Health and Welfare Data Center. On campus, Sheila became a leading force in the women's empowerment movement, with goals to attract women students into the sciences, as well as to add women to departments underrepresented in their numbers. For instance, she was only the second female hired in the large chemistry department. When she retired, women outnumbered men in the depart. Likewise, community college science buildings in the 1950's had been designed around the assumption of a male student body. However, by the 1970's as women in pre-nursing programs flocked to take chemistry, the discrepancy in bathroom facilities became more and more pronounced. Sheila organized what became a campus legend to swap signs on the men's and women's bathrooms, placing Philodendron plants into the men's urinals. The incident was covered on local television with the articulate, photographic, white lab coat-clad Sheila serving as spokesperson on camera. Point made, the situation was remedied in rapid time by a now more responsive administration. Sheila had married a UNC classmate, Doug Frederiksen, the year she moved to California. Doug was hired as industrial arts teacher at Kennedy High School in the Sacramento Unified District. She taught over half of her career under the name Sheila Frederiksen. After seventeen years, however, they decided to end the marriage, but not before producing two fine sons. After three years of single life, things changed dramatically for Sheila and for her sons. In May1985, a new Vice President of Instruction was hired at ARC, Dr. Stephen Epler, and near the beginning of the fall semester, a mutual attraction developed between Steve and Sheila that led to their marriage four months later on December 21, 1985, delighting their parents, friends, and family. The result was a long, very happy, compatible, productive marriage, which enhanced careers as Steve ended up as Superintendent -President of the Yuba Community College District. The couple enjoyed lots of travel with family and friends. They visited every continent except Antarctica, and made regular trips to Kauai, Puerto Vallarta, and Ashland, as well as such trips with friends to Tanzania, Japan, Australia/New Zealand, most Western Europe countries, Egypt, Southeast Asia, and Brazil/Argentina. Travel itineraries included cruises, several to Alaska, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean. Many trips included Sheila's brothers Forrest Gary Odle from Auburn, Tim Odle and his wife Lisa from Scottsdale, and Jean Odle and his wife Laurie from Sacramento (Laurie is best known as the founder and owner of the famous Virgin Sturgeon Restaurant along the Sacramento River). Other trips included Steve's sister, Charlotte Gezi, longtime primary teacher in Sac Unified, and her now retired CSUS Professor husband, Dr. Kal Gezi. Finally, they traveled with close personal friends including Sheila's best friend from the day they met at the college, Nanci Woody and her husband Gilbert, Cheryl Ruhlen, Myrna Luther, Gail Greenwood, Bob and Ilene Goodwoman, Nancy Reitz, Katie and Tom Bloom, Kathy and Keith Miller, and Susan and Ed Harper. Sheila's dear friend, Novalen McCain Cook, friend since seventh grade, visited Sheila the last week of her life and was present giving comfort and giving care at the very end. Sheila retired in 2001, Steve in 2002, and they enjoyed their retirement years together. Both sons had attended ARC and later graduated with BA degrees, Layne's in computer science from National University and Derek's from Arizona State University in business marketing. Derek, a confirmed bachelor, was hired by the Hershey Company as a field rep. Layne worked at several companies in the tech area, and he is now the Information Technology (IT) Director with the Rural County Representatives of California. Layne married Wendy, another ARC graduate and now a special education teacher at Buljan Middle School in Roseville, and they quickly produced two adorable daughters who became the apples of their grandparents' eyes. When not traveling or spending time with friends, Sheila and Steve spent much of their time supporting and cheering the granddaughters in school, gymnastics, dance, field sports, and swimming. Kylee, the older, focused on dance at NCDC these last eight years, while Makenna, thirteen months younger, turned to swimming, affiliating with CCA and posting times that warranted invitations to more competitive, regional meets. The grandparents enjoyed attending meets and performances, as well as school open houses where the girls both excelled academically. Sheila did not want her family and friends to dwell on her last few weeks nor on the years of her dealing with the disease, but to focus on the totality of her life with her wonderful family, her wide circle of friends, her nearly forty years of teaching chemistry students, and her husband who adored her. With that in mind, the family asks that we now remember Sheila with the lifelong grace and good character she embodied, on the complete, whole person she was, and on her contributions to the community and society in which we live through a memorial Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you consider donating to the Sheila Epler Chemistry Scholarship either by envelopes available at the Celebration or by mailing a contribution to the Office of Philanthropy, American River College, 4700 College Oak Drive, Sacramento, CA, 95841. The family invites her friends and colleagues to such a Celebration on Thursday, March 7, at 11:00am. A lunch will follow at 12 noon which will include time for an open mike. The Celebration is held at the Springfield at Whitney Oaks Gables located at 2805 Springfield Drive in Rocklin, CA, located at the corner of Park Drive and Crest Drive. The primary gate (Gate 10) is best accessed from Park Drive and will be open before the time of the event.

