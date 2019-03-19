Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheila Walker. View Sign

Sheila Walker passed away surrounded by family on 3/9/19. Born on January 7, 1949 in Miami, FL., Sheila was educated in Sacramento and abroad and was the oldest of 8 siblings born into a military family that settled in Sacramento. She had a distinguished career as a manager in the UC Davis College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences, Dean's Office and retired in 2008 after 38 years of service. Sheila leaves her devoted husband of 48 years, Bernard Mays Walker, daughters Kelley and Kimberlee, grandson, Xavier, six siblings, brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and host of friends to cherish her memory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances in her name go to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation https://www.diabetesresearch.org/Give or the . A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, 3/21/2019 at 11 a.m. at BOSS Church 6528 44th St. Sacramento, CA 95823, a repast will follow at the Falls Event Center, 8280 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95758. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 19, 2019

