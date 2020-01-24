Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheldon Jerome (Jer) Ware. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born 7-22-1928 in Fresno, CA, passed away 1-9-2020 in Carmichael, CA from congestive heart failure. Beloved husband of Jeline Helen Hanson Ware for 69 years. Devoted father of Jennifer Ware (Steve Harris), Julia Wing (Chris) and Jodine Benson Priest (Doug, deceased); grandfather of Kevin Benson (Haley), Rebecca Marsango (Matt), Scott Benson (Shelbie), Joshua Beeber, Deland Wing, Matthew Beeber and Bradley Benson (Alli); great-grandfather to Lilly, Mason, Mackenzie, Ashlyn, Maddux, Boston and Emilia. A life-long resident of CA, Jer grew up in Oakland, CA the youngest of 4 children. He served in the U.S. Army at the end of WWII as a paratrooper stationed in northern Japan. Jer graduated from Armstrong Business College, Berkeley, CA in 1951. He worked in accounting and marketing for Kaiser Steel covering CA and NV for 33 years. Upon retirement, he joined his daughter Julia in a legal photocopying business in Sacramento. Jer loved being around water; he crewed and navigated 35-54ft sailboats owned by family and friends. He sailed in a handful of Transpacific Yacht Races, throughout the islands of the South Pacific, and in the Caribbean. He and Jeline also traveled extensively, frequently taking sailing trips to different regions of the world. Annually for the past 66 years, he spent 1-2 weeks at Crescent Lake, Oregon interacting with siblings, nieces and nephews, usually a family group of 50. A skilled cribbage player, he often won the family tournament. Jer was a keen investor and shared his knowledge and interest with his daughters and grandchildren. On the day he passed away, the stock market was at a new all-time closing high for all three indexes, which would have pleased him immensely.

