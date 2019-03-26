Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheldon W. Davis Jr.. View Sign

Sheldon was ready to meet his Lord on March 4, 2019. Born in Marlboro, Mass. to Sheldon and Rita Davis on Nov. 21, 1932. Beloved husband of Barbara more than 63 years. Preceded in death by brother Paul Davis and son Michael. Sheldon served his country for twenty two years in the Air Force and twenty years in the Sac. Post Office. A big fan of the Boston Red Sox, liked long walks with Barbara and collecting watches and clocks. Father of Bruce (Leslie) of Alaska, Gerald, Eileen and James, all of the Sac. area. Sister Patricia of New Hampshire. Grandfather of Elizabeth, Eric & Elaina. Private services were held at his request.

Sheldon was ready to meet his Lord on March 4, 2019. Born in Marlboro, Mass. to Sheldon and Rita Davis on Nov. 21, 1932. Beloved husband of Barbara more than 63 years. Preceded in death by brother Paul Davis and son Michael. Sheldon served his country for twenty two years in the Air Force and twenty years in the Sac. Post Office. A big fan of the Boston Red Sox, liked long walks with Barbara and collecting watches and clocks. Father of Bruce (Leslie) of Alaska, Gerald, Eileen and James, all of the Sac. area. Sister Patricia of New Hampshire. Grandfather of Elizabeth, Eric & Elaina. Private services were held at his request. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close