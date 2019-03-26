Sheldon was ready to meet his Lord on March 4, 2019. Born in Marlboro, Mass. to Sheldon and Rita Davis on Nov. 21, 1932. Beloved husband of Barbara more than 63 years. Preceded in death by brother Paul Davis and son Michael. Sheldon served his country for twenty two years in the Air Force and twenty years in the Sac. Post Office. A big fan of the Boston Red Sox, liked long walks with Barbara and collecting watches and clocks. Father of Bruce (Leslie) of Alaska, Gerald, Eileen and James, all of the Sac. area. Sister Patricia of New Hampshire. Grandfather of Elizabeth, Eric & Elaina. Private services were held at his request.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 26, 2019