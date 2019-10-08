Shelley Dawn Mastin, age 60, of Sacramento, passed away September 2, 2019, after a year-long battle with cancer. Shelley was born in Coalinga on January 21, 1959, to Kyle and Geneva Gannaway. She worked for the State of California's Employment Development Department for 30 years. She enjoyed good food, gift-giving, sightseeing, music and TV shows from her youth, and spending time with friends and family-- especially her grandchildren. Shelley was a kind, selfless person who loved to laugh and make others laugh. She would do anything for those she loved. She is survived by her children, Mandy (Jamie) and Eric (Stephanie); her grandchildren, Clayton and Lucas; her mother, Geneva; her siblings, Wayne (Joan), Cheryl, and Robin; brothers-in-law, Art (Jean) and Bob; many nieces and nephews; and her close friend Shaun, as well as many work friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Kyle; her in-laws, Arthur and Gerry; and her husband, Alan. A private memorial is planned; donations can be made in her memory to the .

