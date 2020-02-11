Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelley Lynn Roberts. View Sign Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Send Flowers Obituary

Shelley Lynn Roberts born August 21, 1970 in Sacramento, CA entered into rest on January 31, 2020 in Folsom, CA at age 49. Resident of Orangevale, CA, 22 year career as Lab Associate at Quest Diagnostics. Shelley is survived by her son Ryan, her parents Fred and Michelle, and sister Amy. Beloved niece to Marty, Chrissy, Tom, Pam, Bob, Linda and Mimi. Forever loved by her cousins, Kenny, Mario, Billy, Lisa, Jenn, Julie, Jenny, Cheyenne, Greg, Dominic, Vanessa, Mia, Kane, Apple, Giana, Jared, Joe, Shawn, Beau, Marty, Misty, Aaron and Eric. Cherished by her Cousin Chris, Donnie, Verna, Agnes and Kim. Forever will be missed by her girls, Krissy, Lori, Tammy, and close friends Mary, Cory, Cat, Tina and many more family and friends. Preceded in death by grandmothers Grandma Mimba, and Elsie, Uncles Bumpy and Jess. Shelley loved a good road trip, great music, and loosing herself in a book. Above all she treasured being a mother to Ryan. She will be remembered for her flawless family dinners, her fabulous hosting, and her warm heart. Shelley was someone you could go to for anything, because she quite literally knew a little bit about everything. Shelley was such a strong influential presence in every ones life that her memory will reverberate in our hearts forevermore. Shelley's memorial service will be held at Mt. Vernon Mortuary at 8201 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA on Febuary 12th at 1:00pm. Reception immediately following Please join us in celebrating our Shelley's life.

