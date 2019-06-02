Of Citrus Heights, on May 28, 2019. Loving wife of 53 years to Tom Liebe. Preceded in death by Tom, daughter Cheryl Ann, brother Charles "Ron" Waistell. Sister of Valerie Brown of Durham, CA. Mother of Michael (Joyce) Liebe of Concord, Kurtis (Lorna) Liebe of Carmichael, Susan (John) Wells of Maxwell; Nana of Eric Liebe, Kevin Liebe, Tyler Wells, Scott Wells and Heather Christian; aunt, great nana, great aunt. Born in Chico, CA in 1930, a fourth generation Californian who experienced a one-room school in Centerville, served in civilian air patrol in WWII, hedge-hopped with Uncle Val In Arkansas, and witnessed early rock- and-roll in Baltimore before returning to CA to live in the Sacramento area for 59 years. Left her Pacific Telephone operator position to be a homemaker for several years before returning to work and retiring from the SJUSD district office in 1990. Artistic and creative, an avid thrift-shopper and decorator, doting nana and great nana, who devoted her life to her family. Tried gold panning and folk singing, and dabbled in "gourmet" dining and cooking, frequently warning, "I'm not sure what this will taste like" A celebration of her 88 years of life is pending. Private interment at Golden Gate National Cemetery. Donations in Sherry's memory may be made to United Cerebral Palsy or .

