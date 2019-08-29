Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherman Russell "Rusty" Selix Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sherman Russell "Rusty" Selix, Jr. passed away peacefully Tuesday in San Francisco at age 68, after an inspirational three-year battle with ALS. He was surrounded by his family. Rusty was born on September 23, 1950, to Doré and Sherman Selix Sr. in San Francisco. He attended Town School for Boys, Lick Wilmerding High School, Northwestern University where he received a degree in economics, and University of California at Davis where he was awarded a Juris Doctorate. Most of his professional life was spent in Sacramento, where he initially practiced as an attorney for the League of California Cities. Later, he served as a lobbyist and Executive Director for the Mental Health Association of California and the California Council of Community Behavioral Health Agencies for over 30 years. Notably, Rusty collaborated with Darrell Steinberg to launch Proposition 63, which became the California Mental Health Services Act of 2004, one of the first such acts in the US to provide funding for mental health services. Rusty devoted his professional life to serving others, giving a voice to those whose voices were unheard. Once he was diagnosed with ALS, he used his political acumen to garner significant state funding for wrap-around clinical care for those with ALS. Rusty is survived by wife, Nancy Whittington Selix, his three children, his stepson, and their partners whom he loved so much: Amy Selix (Ryan Little), Shae Selix (Jason Lillie), Sydney Selix, and Daniel Green. He is survived by his siblings, step- siblings, and their partners: Joan Selix Berman (Mitch Berman), John Selix (Dena Selix), Greg Gabby, Maria Gabby, and Tina Gabby (Daniel Moynihan). He is survived by his mother, Doré Tonkin Selix Gabby, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. His father, Sherman "Sherm" Selix, and stepfather, James Gabby, preceded him in death. Rusty will be remembered for the tireless work that he has done in mental health and his never-ending devotion to the underserved. He was an avid hiker, golfer, Skylake Yosemite Camp counselor, a world traveler, and a life-long Grateful Dead, Forty Niners, and Giants fan. His life will always be remembered by the good he has done in the world, the love he had for helping others, and his devotion to his family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 30th, at 11am at Congregation Emanu-El, 2 Lake St, San Francisco, CA 94118. In lieu of flowers, Rusty requested donations to two charities: ALS Association, Golden West Chapter, 28632 Roadside Dr #173, Agoura Hills, CA 91301, http://web.alsa.org/goto/shae , OR Mental Health America, 500 Montgomery Street, Suite 820, Alexandria, VA 22314, http://www.mentalhealthamerica.net Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

