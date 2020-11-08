Sherry Ann Hooper

July 19, 1961 - October 23, 2020

Carlsbad, Nebraska - Sherry Ann Hooper age 59 passed peacefully in Carlsbad, NM on 10/23/2020 after battling cancer. Sherry was born in Jacksonville, NC on July 19, 1961. She was a graduate of Sabino High School in Tucson Az. She moved with her family from AZ in 1990 to Sacramento CA.

Sherry was very accomplished in the print industry. She worked for several prominent printing companies in Tucson and Carlsbad. In Phoenix she spent several years working for Dillard's in the advertising department. She continued her career in retail advertising after moving to CA at Weinstocks. Sherry worked at The Pennysaver for a few years before deciding to provide daycare for her three children and countless neighborhood children. She returned to work at The Pennysaver where she enjoyed a long and distinguished career. She loved telling friends she was a Disney cast member after the merger. Sherry ended her career working for the state of CA at the CUIAB. She is remembered by family and friends for her warmth, compassion, wit, and incredible sense of humor.

Sherry was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family above all else. She leaves her husband of 34 years Michael, their children daughter Samantha (husband Jonathan, daughter Rose), son Thomas (wife Samantha, daughters Vanessa and Kenna, son Caleb), daughter Cassandra (husband Tadd, sons Ethan and Ellis, daughter Caroline), all of Sacramento CA. Her mother Irma and brother Michael of Carlsbad, NM, brothers Pete of Tucson, AZ, Jim and Dan of Phoenix, AZ and brother Bob of San Antonio, TX.

She was preceded in death by her father Glenn and her beloved dog Maxx.

A celebration of Sherry's life will be held in Sacramento when appropriate to gather and celebrate safely.





