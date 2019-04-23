Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sherry Ann King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

In Carmichael, April 11, 2019 at the age 61 years. Beloved wife to Sands E. King and caring mother to her son, Sands T. King. Loving daughter to her mother Betty Albers, and beloved sister to Terry Albers and his wife Carolyn who reside in Carmichael also. Sherry shared a close endearing bond with Walter "Pa-Pa" Lovisa, and loved her mother-in-law, Lou Dell King. She cherished her sister-in-law Erin Lynn Bimson with her husband Richard, along with her nieces and nephews Kyle Bimson, Krista Bimson, Kyle Albers, and Kelli Albers with her husband Geo. Mrs. King was a graduate of Sacramento State University of California where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. She earned her degree during her employment with Pacific Telephone. After graduation from college, she joined Pacific Gas and Electric Company of California where she enjoyed her profession as a certified engineer for 33 years. She was a very proud mother, avid outdoorsman, accomplished traveler, a persevering engineer. Sherry was definitely a 'dog-person'. She was a member of St. John The Evangelist Church in Carmichael and previously active with the Jesuit High School community in competitive football and track as a volunteer. Friends are invited for Funeral Mass at St. John The Evangelist Church at 5751 Locust Avenue, Carmichael, CA. on Friday, April 26th, at 1 P.M. There is a reception to immediately follow from 2:30 P.M. until 5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that all donations in charity be forwarded to St. John The Evangelist School (916-483-8454).

