Sherry Lea (Vandeburgh) Birdsall born in Susanville Ca. on Aug. 29, 1950 has been placed in "God's Hands" from her home in Citrus Heights CA. on Apr. 16, 2020. She, along with her husband Jim, were happily married for 33+ years. She had a long battle with COPD, Diabetes and Lupus. She was the eldest child of 2 brothers, Robbie (crib death) and Danny, and 1 sister, Vicki, who have all predeceased her. As a youth Sherry, along with and her siblings traveled to Europe with their Father Preston "Vandy" and Mother Starr Leone who were stationed in Germany. She was an employee turned Member of the Carmichael Elks Lodge. "She had an infectious laugh that made everyone around her happy to be with her. She was giving and caring and loved by many" Sherry prearranged, that upon her death she would be a part of the UC Davis School of Medicine Body Donation Program. Per Sherry's request, there will be no funeral services. Donations can be made in her honor to Sacramento SPCA.



