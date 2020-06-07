Sherry Birdsall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Lea (Vandeburgh) Birdsall born in Susanville Ca. on Aug. 29, 1950 has been placed in "God's Hands" from her home in Citrus Heights CA. on Apr. 16, 2020. She, along with her husband Jim, were happily married for 33+ years. She had a long battle with COPD, Diabetes and Lupus. She was the eldest child of 2 brothers, Robbie (crib death) and Danny, and 1 sister, Vicki, who have all predeceased her. As a youth Sherry, along with and her siblings traveled to Europe with their Father Preston "Vandy" and Mother Starr Leone who were stationed in Germany. She was an employee turned Member of the Carmichael Elks Lodge. "She had an infectious laugh that made everyone around her happy to be with her. She was giving and caring and loved by many" Sherry prearranged, that upon her death she would be a part of the UC Davis School of Medicine Body Donation Program. Per Sherry's request, there will be no funeral services. Donations can be made in her honor to Sacramento SPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved