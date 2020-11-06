1/1
Sherry Lynn (Worthington) Garcia
1956 - 2020
Sherry Lynn Garcia (Worthington)
June 1, 1956 - October 29, 2020
Folsom, California - Sherry passed peacefully after a 2 ½ year battle with Brain Cancer (Glioblastoma). Born in Lancaster, CA - Sherry grew up in Folsom graduating from Folsom High in 1974. Sherry was a crafter, always making different things including stamping/card making. Sherry retired from the State of CA after a 32 year career primarily with the DEA. She was kind-hearted with a wonderful spirit and loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. Sherry is survived by husband Roland Garcia; daughter Amanda Vaksdal (Fisk); granddaughter Regan Vaksdal; Mother Barbara Worthington; brothers Barry & Bret Worthington. Services pending.


Published in & from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
