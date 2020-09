Or Copy this URL to Share

Survived by her husband Robert, mother Claudette, daughters Amber (Dustin) and Chelsea, sisters Vicki and Lori, grandsons James and Benjamin. She will also be missed by numerous family and friends. Celebration of Life to be held at Eufay Wood Park River Oaks Blvd. in South Plumas Lake at 10am on September 5, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store