Shigeru Ohara
October 12, 1930 - April 13, 2020
Shigeru "Shig" Ohara passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020 at the age of 89. Shig was born and raised in Walnut Grove, CA. Following his graduation from Courtland High School, he was drafted into to the United States Marine Corps. After returning to Sacramento, Shig married his wife Peggy on October 5, 1958 and they were blessed with three sons Scott, David (Lisa), Dean. Shig dedicated his life to raising his kids, playing golf, fishing, and taking trips to the casinos to play his favorite game of roulette. He retired from the Franchise Tax Board after 32 years of service and was a devoted Sacramento Kings and San Francisco 49ers fan. He is survived by his wife, sons, and granddaughters Keiko, Kimiko, Kianna and Kalissa. He was preceded in death by his parents Atsumu and Shigeko Ohara, sister Peggy, and brothers Art, Mas, and Jerry. He is survived by siblings Ginny, Tosh, and Connie.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 3, 2020.
