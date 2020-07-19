April 9, 2020 "Hormel Girl" Shirley Ann (Erickson) Nooyen died on her 95th birthday, April 9, 2020. Born to Swedish parents in Nebraska, she was proud of being "100% Swedish." Tall and blonde, she was selected to join the "Hormel Girls" a singing and dancing troupe that toured the United States in the 50's, entertaining on national radio shows and appearing on early TV shows such as "The Ed Sullivan Show." She attended the university of Wisconsin, Stout, in Menomonie, Wisconsin, graduating in 1948 with a Master's Degree in education in 1951. She was also a talented seamstress who designed and made many of her own clothes. While at Stout, she met a fellow student, Gordon P. Nooyen, who had been in the Navy and was working on his B.A. degree. Fast forward to California where he came to see her in a "Hormel Show" and then continued to pursue her until she finally agreed to marry him. They settled in Sacramento where they both became teachers. Shirley taught at Grant Union High School for many years before becoming Vice Principal of a Sacramento Jr. High, where she remained until she retired. The couple was active in the community and well-known in many circles. They volunteered at the Eaglet Theatre and Music Circus for many years. They were active in Friends of the Fair and worked on various venues and events for what was then The Sacramento Jazz Festival. She was "Shirley Wednesday" on KCRA-TV's "Call 3 For Action" team, fielding phone calls and following up leads for 10 Years. Both Shirley and her husband loved boating and started out with a 30-footer named Shirley A. which they docked at Miller Park in Sacramento. They volunteered their boat, themselves, and their time to river patrol for the U.S. Coast Guard for many years. After retirement, the couple moved to a new home in Elk Grove. They joined the Valley High Country Club, where he played golf and she played Bridge. She was an avid, and exceptionally good, Bridge player until the end of her life. After her husband died, she moved to a retirement community in Sacramento near Elk Grove, where she promptly started a Bridge Club (men and women) that played almost without fail every Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon for the ten years before her death. She also gave Bridge lessons to anyone who wanted to learn. Shirly will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sister Geralyn Wentorf and nephew Kurt Wentorf of Racine, Wisconsin, and niece Wendy Owens of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her brother Dix Erickson, who is survived by his children, Gunner, Eric and Missa. Shirley's last wishes were that her ashes and those of her husband be scattered by boat in a large body of water. Because of the Coronavirus restrictions and the fact that their ashes are now in Wisconsin with her sister, her ashes will be scattered by immediate family by boat, in Lake Michigan, where the Nooyens also enjoyed many years of happy vacations with family.



