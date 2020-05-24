Shirley Ann Bittner Ewen, beloved wife, mother, and Grandma/ Grammy, went to heaven to be with her late husband Dick on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 92. Shirley was born to Edward and Nellie Bittner in 1927, one of 10 children. She graduated from Meyersdale High School then went on to accept a secretarial position in Pittsburgh, PA. She met the love of her life, Richard Ewen, in church youth group, and they married on August 24, 1957. They lived in Pittsburgh during their early married years, where they brought their two children into the world. After moving to the Sacramento area, their first home was in Foothill Farms, where they began lifelong friendships with several dear friends. In 1969, they built their dream home in Carmichael, where they resided for over 45 years. Best known for her welcoming nature and love of people, Shirley quickly met many wonderful neighbors who also became lifelong friends. She and Dick always had a houseful at holiday time and loved entertaining friends on the deck throughout the year. As Mom, Shirley took Kirk and Lara on many fun adventures during their childhood. As Lara and Kirk grew older, Shirley took up freelance writing and published many human interest stories about interesting events and people in her community. She also went to work in administration at UC Davis Medical Center, where she earned a Chancellor's award and formed deep relationships with her wonderful coworkers. Shirley had a true passion for gardening and flowers. Over the years, she turned her yard into a park-like oasis of flowers, including many variations of hydrangeas and her famous calla lilies. Neighbors she didn't even know sought out her gardening advice, and one friend who admitted to not having a green thumb even found some surprise plantings in her yard. Shirley also loved to cook and even won a few recipe contests, despite never following a recipe herself. As Grandma/Grammy, Shirley created wonderful memories for her grandchildren and was known for fun walks to the park, having other neighborhood kids in to play, delicious cooking and treats, and teaching kindness to others. Shirley is survived by her daughter Lara Ewen McNeill and husband Steve, son Kirk Ewen and wife Debbie, grandchildren Stephanie Hale and husband Eric, Blake Ewen, Melissa McNeill, and Alexis Ewen. Her family wishes to extend their gratitude to her wonderful caregivers and all the staff at Oakmont of Carmichael. A Celebration of Life will be held after the COVID-19 crisis is over. Should you want to, please consider donating to the SPCA, one of Shirley's favorite organizations to support.



