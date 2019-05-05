Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack (John) Crooks. She is survived by her children Martin, Randy, Jon (Rox), and Shellie (Steve), her grandchildren Michele (Tony) Zack (Alika) and James (JaVonne) and great-grandchildren Mason, Drew, Laurin and Madelyn. Per her request there will be no services. Please remember her happy and celebrate the wonderful person she was. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to her favorite charity -PAWS - The Performing Animal Welfare Society.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 5, 2019