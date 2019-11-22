Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Stratman) Eley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved Shirley passed away in Sacramento on October 11, 2019, several months after celebrating her 89th birthday with family and friends. Born in Pasadena, California in August 5, 1930, she was the second of five children born to Emelie D. Cutler and Willard J. Stratman. Her parents were both artists in Los Angeles; her father designed sets for movies and TV, and her mom produced ceramics among other art media. Shirley attended many colleges over the years, starting with UCLA in 1949 and culminating with a Bachelor's of Science degree in 1980 from UC Davis. Shirley's senior project at UC Davis was the design and supervision of the cutting of stained glass, in her garage by her trainees, for windows at the Davis United Methodist Church. Besides Shirley's work and interest in art and education, she was a people person, and enjoyed people watching, tennis, dancing, yoga, doll making, knitting, attending music events, playing the piano, taking piano lessons, getting outside in the garden, visits from family, and friends. She continued her art interests by painting and contributing to the Charlotte's Art Gallery at River's Edge. She also enjoyed the Sacramento State Students from the Gerontology Program. Shirley was known for her compassion, smile, and sparkly brown eyes. Shirley is predeceased by her husband Bill, and her brother Richard. Shirley is survived by three siblings: Don, Nancy and Jack; her five children: Steve, Greg, Stan, Don and Krista: their respective partners: Kathy, Lynette, Geri, Patrice and George: 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. She is also survived by many close friends. The family thanks the staff at River's Edge and the Chateau for their care and support. We will all miss her! In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Mouth and Foot Artists or to the Mustard Seed School. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2019

