Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Martynse. View Sign

Not many obituaries mention Garfield, Jon Bon Jovi and going to yard sales in a limo, but then again there was only one Shirley Martynse in this whole universe. Born in 1936 in Sacramento, California. Beloved wife of Gerald "Jerry" Martynse. Loving mother to Julie (Paul) Tapia, Laurie Monroe, Leslie (Tom) Beach, Steve (Deanna) Martynse and Vanessa (Jason) Houk. Loving Grandma to Steve (Erika) Tapia, Silas (Kate) Knight, Adam (Lena) Eivy, Brandy Rose, Jennifer Beach, Sarah (Mike) Hudson, Jeff (Sara) Martynse, Jeremy (Lynnette) Martynse, Sierra, Madison and Grace Houk, Brendan Vigallon, Torin (Theresa) Vigallon, Colton Guthrie, Luke Guthrie and Eli Guthrie. Predeceased by her husband Gerald Martynse, youngest grandson Dylan Dakota Houk, older brother William "Bill" Ryan and her beloved German Shepherd Dog, Leibe. She is survived by her sister-in-law Aiko Ryan and nephew William "Willie" Ryan. Great-grandkids too: Cameron, Emma, Ilya, Lilly, Ronin, Natalie, Samantha and Fox. Shirley was fiercely loyal and funny. She loved books, traveling around the world and her family. She liked to say that she traveled to Fiji while Dad went to Fuji. They were quite a pair in their "I'm With Stupid" Garfield t-shirts and were married for 52 years until his passing in 2011. After surviving being terrorized by five kids, Shirley went to work for Franchise Tax Board. At work one day she went into sudden cardiac arrest. Two co-workers performed CPR, saving her life, but she was in a coma for two weeks and doctors were certain there would be some permanent damage. Shirley awoke, had no health problems...but was suddenly obsessed with Garfield the cat. Over the next thirty years, she amassed a world-class collection of more than 10,000 items. On a cruise with other collectors, she and Jerry met Garfield's creator, Jim Davis, who invited her to come to Indiana and be in a parade in her Garfield costume. After retiring in 1997, Shirley was usually on the go with Jerry. She loved cruises, gambling, going to garage sales in a limousine, hot air ballooning, go-kart racing, Bon Jovi concerts and reading the obituaries. (For several decades she clipped memorable obits from the paper and saved them. To honor her memory you can do the same.) She was well-loved and will be missed greatly. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on March 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blue Goose Event Center in Loomis.

Not many obituaries mention Garfield, Jon Bon Jovi and going to yard sales in a limo, but then again there was only one Shirley Martynse in this whole universe. Born in 1936 in Sacramento, California. Beloved wife of Gerald "Jerry" Martynse. Loving mother to Julie (Paul) Tapia, Laurie Monroe, Leslie (Tom) Beach, Steve (Deanna) Martynse and Vanessa (Jason) Houk. Loving Grandma to Steve (Erika) Tapia, Silas (Kate) Knight, Adam (Lena) Eivy, Brandy Rose, Jennifer Beach, Sarah (Mike) Hudson, Jeff (Sara) Martynse, Jeremy (Lynnette) Martynse, Sierra, Madison and Grace Houk, Brendan Vigallon, Torin (Theresa) Vigallon, Colton Guthrie, Luke Guthrie and Eli Guthrie. Predeceased by her husband Gerald Martynse, youngest grandson Dylan Dakota Houk, older brother William "Bill" Ryan and her beloved German Shepherd Dog, Leibe. She is survived by her sister-in-law Aiko Ryan and nephew William "Willie" Ryan. Great-grandkids too: Cameron, Emma, Ilya, Lilly, Ronin, Natalie, Samantha and Fox. Shirley was fiercely loyal and funny. She loved books, traveling around the world and her family. She liked to say that she traveled to Fiji while Dad went to Fuji. They were quite a pair in their "I'm With Stupid" Garfield t-shirts and were married for 52 years until his passing in 2011. After surviving being terrorized by five kids, Shirley went to work for Franchise Tax Board. At work one day she went into sudden cardiac arrest. Two co-workers performed CPR, saving her life, but she was in a coma for two weeks and doctors were certain there would be some permanent damage. Shirley awoke, had no health problems...but was suddenly obsessed with Garfield the cat. Over the next thirty years, she amassed a world-class collection of more than 10,000 items. On a cruise with other collectors, she and Jerry met Garfield's creator, Jim Davis, who invited her to come to Indiana and be in a parade in her Garfield costume. After retiring in 1997, Shirley was usually on the go with Jerry. She loved cruises, gambling, going to garage sales in a limousine, hot air ballooning, go-kart racing, Bon Jovi concerts and reading the obituaries. (For several decades she clipped memorable obits from the paper and saved them. To honor her memory you can do the same.) She was well-loved and will be missed greatly. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held on March 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Blue Goose Event Center in Loomis. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close