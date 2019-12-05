Shirley Ann (Sonnenberg) Miller was born on September 19, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri and passed away on November 24, 2019 in Sacramento, California at the age of ninety-one. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Miller, in 2003. They were married fifty-seven years. She is survived by their three children, Gary Miller, Stephen Miller and Carol Dosch all of Citrus Heights, CA. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Miller, preceded in death by her son-in-law Raymond Dosch and daughter-in-law Patricia Miller. She is survived by grandchildren Jacqueline Dosch, Matthew Dosch, Brandon Wilson, (Las Vegas, NV) Meggi Wilson, Nicole Miller, Keith Young and his wife, Sonya (Foothill Ranch, CA), Corey Young and wife Amy, (Oregon) Tisha Hampton (Washington), Jessica Mahala and husband, James (Louisiana) and Jason Miller (Hawaii.) She is also survived by granddaughter-in-law Courtney McGinnis Dosch and three great-grandsons locally Jacob Dosch, Jackson Dosch, and Dexter Dosch, as well as thirteen additional grandchildren. Viewing Thursday, December 5, 2019 at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, CA. Services at 10:00 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 with reception immediately following at the Citrus Heights Community Center.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 5, 2019